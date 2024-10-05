Notice on Gachagua ouster public participation was too short

Venues: The countrywide public participation in the bid to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua may just not have had the required impact because of the choice of venues at the county headquarters, says Paul Mwaka. “It would have been more convenient to do it in the sub-counties to avoid costly trips by the people and get more of them to take part.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Notice: On the public participation on DP Gachagua impeachment motion, Graham Girvan can’t help faulting the National Assembly. “The people were given less than a day’s notice of the session that was held over an hour’s journey away by public transport. How was this expected to enable or encourage the people to take part in making that important decision?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Management: Daniel arap Moi was dubbed the “professor of politics” and his successor, Mwai Kibaki, the technocrat who revived economy”, but President William Ruto is destined to outdo the former, says Taabu Tele. “His high-octane politics and penchant for micromanaging and haphazardly introducing changes will kill key sectors such as health and education.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Crucial road: The dualling of the Maai Mahiu-Naivasha road has been long overdue, and yet this is a part of the major gateway to the world-famous Maasai Mara Game Reserve, says Linda Agutu. “The road is used daily by hundreds of trucks carrying valuable cargo. But snarl-ups have been very common on this highway. Let’s hope it will finally be done.” Her contact is [email protected].

***