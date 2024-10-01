Gachagua ouster is a delicate process

Ouster woes: Watching the looming plot by MPs to impeach Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who has badly fallen out with his boss, President William Ruto, Muriithi King’au has a word of caution. Says he: “This is akin to performing a surgical operation to separate Siamese twins. The operation will have political consequences regardless of whether it succeeds or fails.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Lying lot: Why do most Kenyan politicians always tell lies whenever they open their mouths in public? asks Evans Macharia Mwangi, who is not amused by the antics of the notorious shameless dissemblers. He poses: “Is it only in Kenya or it is a worldwide tendency? If this happens in other parts of the world as well, at what number is Kenya on the list of shame?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Handy tip: World Tourism Day, September 29, celebrates the mainstay of the economies of many countries, says Alnashir D. Walji. “It’s a foreign exchange earner for an Africa endowed with pristine coastal beaches and game reserves. But it needs adequate infrastructure such as roads, railways and airports. It should also be marketed abroad. Promote domestic tourism, too.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Baobab row: Though happy that the cutting down and exportation of the old, sacred and iconic baobab trees to the United States was stopped by the authorities at the coast following protests, Opiyo Oduwo is disappointed that the culprits were left to scot free. “How much foreign exchange did the country earn from the deal, and who received the money?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Transparent poll: As the long-delayed Football Kenya Federation (FKF) elections approach, Jerry Kenyansa fears that they might not be free and fair. He wants the Sports ministry to ensure all the stakeholders are involved and election rules followed. There should be an independent electoral board not associated with the FKF incumbents and even the aspirants.” His contact is [email protected].