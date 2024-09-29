Don’t force Kenyans to register for SHIF

Health cover: As Kenya is not a socialist country, James Gakuo is not amused that the government is forcing the people to register for the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF). He says, "It's shocking as who even knows the real benefit? The National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) that has been phased out was a cash cow for many. What about this new social health fund?” His contact is [email protected].

Benchmarking: Despite the conflict between Tatu City and Kiambu County, the developers have done a commendable job, says Mwangi Wanjohi. “All the other 46 governors and MCAs should pay a visit to see the quality of roads, walkways, drainage, street-lighting and general orderliness. This will be more useful than their foreign benchmarking trips.” His contact is [email protected].

Urban planning: As Kericho Governor Eric Mutai seeks public sympathy over his impending impeachment, his home town of Litein is reeling from years of utter neglect, remarks W. Kimariech. “There are perennial water shortages, lack of a sewerage system, and dilapidated roads. There are also businesses situated on a road reserve in the town centre. Who will save Litein?” His contact is [email protected].

Road use: Pedestrians have to jump over two barriers on Lang’ata Road, Nairobi, near the China Centre to access the other side or walk for a quarter kilometre to where vehicles turn, says Japheth Amugada. “This inconveniences particularly elderly women. Why have roads authorities decided to punish shoppers and pedestrians by removing a bump and zebra crossing?” His contact is [email protected].

Mental health: Considering the high incidence of mental health illnesses in Nairobi and across the country, Ruth Gituma is alarmed to see dangerous weapons such as Maasai swords, knives, whips, and rungus being sold by hawkers on Thika Superhighway, Ngong Road, and other public places. “There should be restrictions on what can be sold on the streets for public safety.” Her contact is [email protected].