Governor Sakaja must wake up from his deep slumber

Sakaja asleep • During his tenure, David Jasondu says, ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta did a lot to restore Nairobi’s lost glory. “Nairobi Metropolitan Services under Director-General Mohamed Badi did well. Now, the city is back to its poor state with potholes, dead streetlights, garbage, hawkers and street urchins. Governor Johnson Sakaja is dead asleep. Who will clear this mess?” His contact is [email protected].

Aiding fraud • If you send money to a wrong number through M-Pesa, Safaricom Customer Care advises you forward that message to its code 456, notes university don XN Iraki. “But if the unintended recipient uses up that money, you simply can’t get it back as advised by Safaricom! Why is it abetting fraud? Does the M-Pesa service provider expect me to chase the recipient?” His contact is [email protected].

Unhelpful • Just like Safaricom, the Co-operative Bank has also not been helpful in a case of money sent to a wrong account within it, which has never been recovered. On remitting his savings to Wea Sacco by M-Pesa (1723041#john), John A inadvertently omitted one digit and the money went into a private account. The reference of one of the transactions is SG66RI0YJS. “Please help me to recover my money?”

Shoddy service • Transline Classic Bus Service doesn’t seem to be anywhere near what its name suggests. Customer DA’s perishable farm produce parcel (Ref No. #13422180/1) was delivered to its Sondu office in Kisumu to be sent to Nairobi. However, when he received it four days later, the produce had already gone bad. On seeking an explanation, DA was shockingly only subjected to threats.

UoN shame • The University of Nairobi is a first-class institution and that is precisely why Jimmy Thumbi was elated when his son was admitted. He was then allocated a room in a hostel on the campus and that is when his nightmare began. “His room was broken into and his Sh50,000 laptop stolen. The hostels are in very poor condition, and have no CCTV cameras.” His contact is [email protected].