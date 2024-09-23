Arrest rogue police officers who assaulted Multimedia University student

Rogue police • Newly minted Inspector-General of Police Douglas Kanja should get the three brutal policemen who assaulted a Multimedia University student and threw tear gas at him arraigned, Jim Webo demands. “The young man did not pose any danger to the armed rogue officers, who violated their own code of conduct on the use of reasonable force to subdue and arrest suspects and protect themselves.”

***

Early campaigns • The angry outbursts by leaders do not augur well for the country, says Lincoln E. Oyigo, reminding them that they were elected to serve the people and not for their personal gain. “Most of our leaders have forgotten that elections are held every five years. They should stop their daily campaigns as most Kenyans are not happy about this.” His contact is [email protected].

***

No respect • There is a shocking increase in burglaries targeting churches, says Brian Sambu. “What happened to the fear of God? Many people no longer respect the places of worship. The thieves steal public address systems and other items. At Kari Estate in Muguga, Kikuyu, they recently stole an altar tablecloth and in Bondo, someone even defecated on the crucifix.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Lies • Strange things are happening in the country, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “A lorry carrying a hazardous chemical, sodium cyanide, overturned and some people stole it. We have been told it was being transported from Uganda to Congo but somehow detoured to Kenya. The lorry’s registration number is Kenyan. Some lies require common sense.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Adani • While Kenyans are opposed to leasing the JKIA and other airports to Indian firm Adani Enterprises, Devere Mwangi thinks it’s worth trying out. Says he: “Can we give Adani a chance to run the airports the same way UK firm Vodafone was allowed to take over Telkom Kenya in the communications sector in the deal that later yielded profitable telco Safaricom?” His contact is [email protected].