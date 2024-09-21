Shouldn’t Raila Odinga be enjoying his retirement?

Retirement • As the country grapples with economic turmoil, W. Kimariech can’t believe that enormous government resources are being used to try and get former ODM leader Raila Odinga elected as the African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson. If it’s not for political expediency, shouldn’t Mzee Raila be enjoying his retirement? When was the ‘life starts at 40’ maxim revised?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Rule of law • Contempt of court by the powerful, including convicted former acting police boss Gilbert Masengeli, is becoming the norm, says Douglas Kaumbuthu Aritho. He worries that they are setting a bad precedent that can fuel anarchy. “Let’s observe the rule of law and take action against the culprits irrespective of their social status to avoid making Kenya a banana republic.” His contact is [email protected].

***

School fires • Following the school fires in which pupils have perished and some seriously injured, Peter Githae has been figuring out how to deal with the problem. Says he: “I know of automatic smoke detectors and automatic water sprays that douse fires. Are they viable for school dormitories? I find it unreasonable to expect panicking juveniles to handle fire extinguishers.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Health • Ignorance can be extremely expensive, says Mwangi wa Karuga, to those above 40. “Arthritis, diabetes, hypertension, urinary bladder tumours, enlarged prostate and cancer are some of the chronic medical conditions people face as they grow older. Keep doctors close, regulate diet, worship, avoid alcohol, and exercise regularly to reduce stress.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Excuses • As they prepare to travel to Egypt for their return match, Kenyan soccer champs Gor Mahia should not look for excuses for losing their game to be played in Cairo, says Evans Macharia Mwangi. “Talking of carrying their own food or eating at the Kenyan Embassy is just hot air. They were humiliated in their home tie and should expect more baptism of fire in Cairo.” His contact is [email protected].