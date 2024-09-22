Compel politicians to update voters

The recent protests by Gen Z ushered in a new era of digital communication among Kenyans. They were able to tune into different discussions that were taking place on social media in Kenya and across the globe. They shared their love, concerns and suggestions on how to make the country better for all.

All cadres of people met there, and views flowed freely and passionately. I even caught one in which an Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) spokesperson was trying hard to explain to Kenyans on an X Space the challenges they face in their attempts to bring to book the “big fish”.

Their problem, he said, (as always), was lack of evidence. By this point, I am not sure EACC would see evidence of mega corruption if it was hit in the face with it. Lifestyle audit of most politicians would be a good place to start, but I don’t think EACC is willing to do that.

Anyhow, even President William Ruto had to initiate a conversation with Kenyans on X Space to get their concerns. Evidently, he went against Kenyans’ desires by setting up the broad-based government with members of the opposition and rehiring some of the sacked Cabinet members.

Nonetheless, one thing that online spaces prove is that there are means of communication that politicians and voters could take advantage of to enhance accountability. I therefore had a brain wave after listening to one of the X Spaces.

Online town hall meetings

The problem we have in Kenya is failing to hold politicians to account from the first day they report for duty. Most Kenyans don’t see or even know their political representatives. They have no communication with them during their tenure and the next time politicians show up is five years later to ask for votes. A lot of MPs don’t even attend parliamentary sessions according to Kericho Senator Aaron Cheruiyot.

By failing to keep the communication between us and our political representatives going, we fail to assess their performance and most importantly whether they have been financially prudent with public funds. Many cases of corruption come out after the representatives have left their positions. It is too late by then to chase up on any funds stolen.

Many public projects have turned into white elephants because there is little follow-up on them by voters. This is mainly because political representatives see no need to communicate what they do, as there is no legal requirement on their part to do so. This is something that now needs to change through legislation. We must make sure that all political representatives, from ward reps to President, are mandated to communicate regularly with voters and update them on the progress of development projects and use of public funds.

Many political representatives have smartphones, some even paid for by the taxpayer, therefore, they have no excuse not to communicate with voters. X Spaces and various other online platforms offer opportunities where representatives can hold online town hall meetings with their voters. Meeting up on the streets and markets is a waste of time and resources and often does not address the core issues that affect voters, neither do these meetings have records can be scrutinised by all later.

Advancement in technology

The Auditor-General may be tasked with the responsibility of auditing use of public funds, but that process should now also involve the taxpayers. For this reason, anyone holding public funds for the benefit of the residents of sub-counties, counties and constituencies should avail quarterly or monthly data to enable voters make informed assessments of development projects in their areas, and usage of public funds. This will offer an easier and quicker way of holding political representatives to account.

There is no excuse for political representatives not to communicate with their voters given the advancement in technology, and online spaces offer platforms where information sharing has been simplified. If a President can amend his schedule to engage on social media, so can a ward rep. Roadside engagements from car rooftops, at funerals and marketplaces should become a thing of the past.

Kenyan politicians are not held to account enough and that is why they see no problem with disappearing into the ether for five years, then come back for votes without as much as explaining to the voters what they have done in five years, or how they have spent public funds.

EACC and the Director of Public Prosecutions have proved to be ineffective in ending corruption. Perhaps giving Kenyans the autonomy to scrutinise the performance of their representatives during their tenures would give them the opportunity to develop their areas quicker. Most importantly, Kenyans would have the chance to discern corruption activities and demand for remedy during the tenure of a political representative, rather than wait for compromised agencies to do the bidding for them.