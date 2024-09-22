Police brutality: Probe and prosecute culpable officers

Police brutality • The pledge by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority to probe brutality against Multimedia University students when there is evidence in video clips is something Peter John is sceptical about. He says, “Everyone knows about it, but there have been no arrests or prosecutions. These agencies only engage in endless investigations.” His contact is [email protected].

Bursaries • The proposal to consolidate bursaries issued by governors, MPs, women representatives and MCAs resonates with Evans Macharia Mwangi. He says, "Putting all the money together should enable the provision of free education in primary and secondary schools. The politicisation of this vital initiative is to blame for mismanagement and theft."

Vehicle sale • Since January, the upgrade of old vehicle logbooks to a digital format has not been possible at the National Transport and Safety Authority, says Njunge Ndugire. "Kenyans continue to suffer amid wrangles over the e-Citizen platform. It seems the Transport ministry has no say. As a result, one can't transfer, sell or buy vehicles with old logbooks."

Unep works • The ongoing night construction at Unep in Gigiri, Nairobi, is a nuisance to Shainaz Khan and a violation of regulations. Shainaz says: "It's 2.45am as I write this email. This construction has been going on for months. I've called and emailed them many times to complain, but they don't listen. Night-time building is prohibited in Nairobi."

Nuclear energy • Building a nuclear plant is not a waste of resources, as this is an alternative source of energy, says Alnashir D Walji. "It's just like wind and solar, which are renewable sources, and fossil fuels. Tapping nuclear energy in a third world country is commendable. It should be harnessed for development. Others have nuclear reactors, why not us?"