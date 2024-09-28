Kebs has abandoned northeastern counties residents

No standards • The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has abandoned the people of the northeastern counties, especially Mandera, says Ibrahim Dalahow. “Some contract cancer and other illnesses from consuming cheap expired and contaminated food, including rice, wheat and spaghetti smuggled from Ethiopia and Somalia. They should be protected by such government agencies.” His contact is [email protected].

***

No pay • The Kenya National Examinations Council (Knec) has yet to pay the TVET trainers who supervised the March exams, says Rocy Masho. “With new exams around the corner, another batch of trainers is being recruited. Trainees pay the Knec, but it’s short-changing the trainers, thus undermining integrity and transparency of exams.” Masho can be reached through email address [email protected].

***

Development • Call it whatever you wish and even bar MPs from making decisions, but the National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) is too valuable to be dispensed with in the “name of separation of powers”, says Jim Okwako. “The fund is responsible for the development projects that have made a huge difference in the lives of Kenyans. Who is not seeing the good work being done?”

***

Road safety • While travelling through Ruiru in Kiambu County, Jotham Ndung’u says he was reminded about the need to promote road safety. “A few metres from a footbridge, I saw someone dangerously cross the road. This is a worrying trend that must be curbed. Let’s use such amenities and avoid dangerous manoeuvres that end up causing more harm than good.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Ignorance • Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano has really upset Anne Coutinho with her inappropriate reference to one of the rhino species. Says disappointed animal lover Anne: “She referred to the white rhino as ‘a freak of nature’. She should know that the white rhino is just a different species of the animal, and not a freak!” Her contact is [email protected].