Ruto, Gachagua must resolve deepening conflict

Hot air: President William Ruto should stop pontificating about justice, human rights and fair representation at the global level, when this good practice is badly lacking in the country, says Mathew Kibe. “This is just hot air, as he scores zero on this one. He, therefore, has no moral authority to talk about these issues. As the old saying goes, charity begins at home.” His contact is [email protected].

UDA wars: The rising political cacophony in President William Ruto’s UDA party is becoming noisier and messier, remarks Chris Kiriba. “The political war drums are becoming louder by the day. But Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua is just adding fuel to the already raging fire. And as he does all this, his own boss, President Ruto, is just watching the unfolding from the sidelines.” His contact is [email protected].

Bitter falling-out: The raging bitter exchanges by the rival political leaders should stop, says Lincoln E. Oyigo, urging President William Ruto to quickly agree to sit down with DP Rigathi Gachagua and seek an amicable solution to their worsening conflict that is now threatening to tear the country apart. “The two leaders should swallow their pride for the sake of the country.” His contact is [email protected].

Names: During a recent visit to Kirinyaga County, Mwangi wa Karuga says he was amused to note that many of the local people he met in the shops and public offices in Kerugoya town bear the names of some common wild animals. Ndwiga means giraffe, Kiura is frog, Njogu is elephant, Mbogo is buffalo, and Njagi is zebra. There is also Nguku (chicken).” His contact is [email protected].

Village life: In an unexpected twist, a family of the African Crowned Eagles, Njora Waweru reports, has set up camp in Gakindu, Nyeri County, “swapping the wild plains for a taste of village life”. However, he’s disturbed about the birds’ new menu? “Ruffled locals are considering drastic measures as they devour kids, dogs, and cats. KWS, your service is urgently required!” His contact is [email protected].