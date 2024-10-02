President Ruto should rescue Gachagua from looming impeachment

Crucial aid: President William Ruto, Francis Njuguna pleads, should rescue his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, who is facing a serious challenge, with MPs plotting to impeach him. Founding President Jomo Kenyatta, he adds, protected his deputy, Daniel arap Moi, when he was similarly under siege. “After all, you were elected on the same ticket as your political appointee.” His contact is [email protected].

Glaring differences: There’s a sharp contrast in the style of leadership between President Ruto and the late Mwai Kibaki, notes David Yator. “While Kibaki’s was technocratic, President Ruto’s is mere politicking. He vilified Ford Foundation for allegedly sponsoring GenZ protests, but was over the moon, praising its director on his recent visit to the US.” His email address is [email protected].

Unwanted changes: With a few more benefits and contributions, the National Health Insurance Fund could have been retained, says Joseph Macharia. He doesn’t see the need for the Social Health Insurance Fund. “Also, JKIA, one of the top 10 African airports, shouldn’t be leased to foreigners for 30 years. The country can raise Sh250 million to upgrade it.” His contact is [email protected].

Technical hitch: The Kenya Revenue Authority eTims “is very frustrating”, says Dr Okumba Mirukia. “Every time I raise an invoice, it’s not recognised by the QR scan and displays the 500 internal server error. This requires calling their staff or travelling to their offices. When it’s done remotely, the process is so convoluted you can’t even remember it.” His email address is [email protected].

Quiet relief: Nairobi resident Shainaz Khan is thrilled that the noisy night construction nightmare at Unep headquarters at Gigiri is finally over. “I emailed you last Saturday at 2.45am, as this had been going on for months. After my complaint was published on Monday, it was stopped. What 17 phone calls and 22 emails to Unep couldn't do, you did for me!” Shainaz’s contact is [email protected].