Save Nairobi River from pollution

Pollution • When President William Ruto established the Nairobi River Commission, David Omollo says, he was quite optimistic but has just realised that his celebration was premature. “I thought the river was going to be cleansed. But to my surprise, the Shauri Moyo-Majengo Bridge has been turned into a dumping ground. Can the commission rescue the river?” His contact is [email protected].

Nightmare • Nairobi City County should consider expanding James Gichuru Road, one of the thoroughfares in the Westlands suburb, urges Carol Rotich. She’s been wondering if anybody else is concerned about the inadequacy of this major road as much as she is. “Traffic jams are a nightmare, especially during peak hours, and even at weekends.” Her contact is [email protected].

Crime scene • While Interior CS Kithure Kindiki has declared the Immigration Department headquarters in Nyayo House, Nairobi, a “crime scene”, Jimmy Thumbi says there is another one he needs to name. “It's the Traffic Police Department, which is 10 times more corrupt. He should close it down and seek an alternative way of regulating traffic.” His contact is [email protected].

Mystery deaths • The death of Russian Wagner Mercenary Group boss Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash, Robert Mukirae notes, is a continuation of ‘wet work’ or covert assassinations, which are a hallmark of the country’s secret services. “Yevgeny recently attempted a mutiny. His joins a long list of mysterious deaths of Russians who have fallen foul of the State.” [email protected].

Merit • New KRA Commissioner-General Humphrey Wattanga Mulongo's credentials have attracted a lot of attention, notes varsity don X.N. Iraki. “He's an Alliance High School alumnus, Harvard-educated biochemist, and Wharton MBA. This is rarely focus in other jobs. Has the age of meritocracy finally arrived? I wish my former dormmate success in his new job,” His contact is [email protected].