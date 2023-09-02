Coups can’t solve Africa’s problems

Rampant coups • The contagion of military coups in West Africa’s Sahel region “has caught Gabon, with the toppling of President Ali Bongo”, remarks Robert Mukirae. “For far too long, politicians have ridden roughshod over democracy, impoverishing and demoralising the people. Coups aren’t the answer, but for frustrated masses, they seem to be the only way out!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Noisy buses • Most of the owners of the new electric buses on Nairobi routes are now fitting them with the noisy music systems and TV sets that the matatu operators are so notorious for, says Dominic Manwa. “They are transferring their dirty manners instead of letting commuters enjoy quiet moments.” He hopes the authorities will move quickly to stop the racket. His contact [email protected].

***

Road safety • Passengers have a right to raise their voices and they should do so quickly and firmly if they are in a matatu or bus that is being recklessly driven, says Mwangi Karuga. “It beats logic to remain silent as an obviously careless driver endangers passengers’ lives. Raise the alarm by speaking up to stop or restrain such a dangerous driver and save lives.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Food security • Founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta, Githuku Mungai says, lamented in a speech in 1965 that a Kenyan farmer could hardly feed five people whereas one in the West could cater for 30. Mzee Kenyatta argued then that a farmer needed to be supported to boost productivity. “Last year, an American farmer fed 155 people, up from 26 in 1960.” His contact is [email protected].

***