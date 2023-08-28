Politicians must let EACC fight corruption

Corruption • Politicians should let independent institutions do their work without interference, says Chris Kiriba. ”It’s disheartening to see them bashing the EACC whenever it takes action. Also, the people should not allow themselves to be dragged into fighting battles that do not concern them. No one engages in corruption for his community. This is a personal undertaking.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Roadblocks • Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki’s decision to remove the police roadblocks on the highways has been long overdue, says Jim Okwako. “There is nothing as wasteful as having well-trained men and women standing on the road all day for crumpled Sh50 notes from lorry and matatu drivers. They should do some more useful work. Let’s use mobile patrols to enforce traffic rules and regulations.”

***

Good conduct • Digitising the court registry system would solve the “headache of acquiring certificates of good conduct once and for all”, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “At the click of a button, an employer or anyone else who is interested could access the record as happens in the United States. You don't need to go to a police station for this. The officers have more serious work to do.” His contact is [email protected].

***

JKIA • When entering a country for the first time, the experience at the airport is likely to influence the visitor’s opinion, says Mike Johan. “This is why resources are spent to make them comfortable.” He’s disappointed that at the JKIA, Nairobi, mediocrity is on display. “In the toilets, there are unsightly broken urinals. Management should clear this national shame.” His contact is [email protected].

***