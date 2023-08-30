Removal of police roadblocks to help fight corruption

Roadblocks • The abolition of police roadblocks should be a milestone in the fight against corruption, says Mathew Kibe. “This has for long been the public and shameless endorsement of graft. They pretend to check the vehicles, while the real intention is to receive a paltry Sh50 bribe from the drivers and conductors. And this happens as passengers and passers-by watch!” His contact is [email protected].

***

Choppers • The tale of a top government official, who had to be flown by chopper from one meeting to another, just about a kilometre apart, reveals some “gross irresponsibility”, says Opiyo Oduwo. “It was a blatant waste of taxpayers’ money for which he should be surcharged. He even coerced the pilot into flying him. He lacks integrity and doesn't deserve the position.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Airline • The counter of a major European airline at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), Nairobi, “has a corruption problem”, reports Prof Sam Chege. “The brazen requests for bribes start from the check-in desk all the way to the security clearance. This is likely to compromise the integrity and safety of their flights if it’s not addressed immediately.” For the details, his contact is [email protected].

***

Passports • This idea of leasing passport printing machines is one that Evans Macharia Mwangi is really sceptical about. Says he: “Some things simply do not add up. They are not telling us the cost of buying or leasing. Some 58,000 passports are pending and have been paid for. If one passport costs Sh4,500, isn’t that enough to buy two machines. I can smell a rat.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Athletics • The Kenyan team to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, “has made the country very proud”, says Mwangi Wanjohi. “Congratulations to the gallant men and women! Coaches should now prepare men for gold, especially in the steeplechase, a traditionally Kenyan event that has slipped out of our fingers. It pains to see it go to other nations.” His contact is [email protected].