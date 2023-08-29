Kindiki should demystify issuance of passports

Presidential • Nearly a year into his reign, Anthony Chacha Opere can't understand why President William Ruto still prefers his election campaign-style communication with his fellow Kenyans. “He often addresses the nation atop his presidential limousine. While he should tour the country, I miss the presidential address from State House, when the nation awaits key decisions.” His contact is [email protected].

Kindiki • As Interior CS Kithure Kindiki streamlines his portfolio for greater efficiency, Richard Kihara says he should demystify the issuance of passports. “He should borrow a leaf from other institutions that also process identification documents such as Kenya Revenue Authority’s PIN, M-Pesa, and bank accounts. They are issued within a day of submitting an application.” His contact is [email protected].

Airports • Some government decisions don’t make much sense. Peter John wonders why the Kenya Airports Authority boss has been removed over the power outage at the JKIA, Nairobi, and yet the head of Kenya Power, which is to blame for the disruption, remains in office. “You can imagine how much business was lost as a result of the power failure.” His contact is [email protected].

KRA • The revelation that the young men and women recruited by the KRA are undergoing paramilitary training has come as a shocker to taxpayers, says Muriithi King’au. As the controversy over the supposed lack of ethnic balance in the employment rages, Muriithi poses: “What element of tax collection requires paramilitary skills in this digital era?” His contact is [email protected].

Technology • As Kenyans enjoy the benefits of technological advances such as the use of mobile phones and other electronic gadgets, they should know that addiction is dangerous, says F. Mukembu. “There are fascinating games where people fail to follow guidelines for proper use of gadgets. Some, both young and old, have developed eyesight problems. Let’s be careful!” His contact is [email protected].