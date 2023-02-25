Ruto should avoid recycling politicians in CAS appointments

Recycling • What is really annoying about the list of the shortlisted candidates for the Chief Administrative Secretary positions is that it’s dominated by “the same old politicians, former governors, and ex-top public servants, says David Kiptum. “This is unfair. I hope President William Ruto will honour the wish of most Kenyans by appointing youth, and women.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sex pests• As a recent BBC Africa investigation report has confirmed, the sexual harassment of women by managers is rampant in the multinational tea companies in Kenya, says Newton Tonui. “The truth has finally come out. The report was aired on February 20, on the BBC. The culprits should face the full force of the law to serve as a lesson to others.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Creativity • Noting that Ebenezer is a popular business name, a reader asked: “Where is our creativity?” In response, Githuku Mungai says that while walking along Lagos Road, off Tom Mboya Street, near Marble Arch Hotel in Nairobi, he saw a noticeboard for Small Star Restaurant. “When a new customer walks in, he or she has a rough idea of what to expect.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Gambling• President William Ruto’s appointment of Narendra Rawal as the chairman of a National Lottery taskforce confirms the intention to start one, says Bimal Shah. “This will be contrary to the bottom-up plan to put money in the pockets of the majority of low-income earners. When people use Hustler Fund/Fuliza loans to gamble and lose, they end up in debt.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Mismatch• Comedian Eric Omondi did a laudable job protesting against the high cost of living, but it was ironic that he was accompanied by “fat, strong, and heavily built men”, says Dr Victor Isadia. “It’s not easy to believe that those big men could have been hungry or feeling the heat of high food prices. Thin men would have driven the point home much better.” His contact is [email protected]