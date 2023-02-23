Relief food being sold in shops in Northern Kenya

Relief scandal • Relief food intended for the many starving poor people and malnourished children is being sold in shops in Wajir, Mandera, Garissa, Isiolo and Marsabit, Ibrahim A. Dalahow reports. The culprits, he adds, are NGO workers, local chiefs and community elders. “While the people are desperately in need of food, some of it is being hidden in homes. This is a disaster.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Illegal guns • The ultimatum of several days given to bandits in North Rift to surrender their illegally held weapons was not enough, says Francis Ndichu. “There is a need to change tack as they are used to strong-arm methods and are, therefore, a hard nut to crack. Only 20 firearms have been recovered so far but we know there are many more in their possession.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Banditry • Insecurity is getting out of hand, hence the need for proper measures to fight the menace troubling peaceful citizens, says Elvis Nyongesa. “Leaders should come up with a strategy to tackle banditry once and for all. Lives and property have been lost for years and yet we have security personnel, who should be deployed to protect their helpless fellow Kenyans.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Raw deal • Canaan Estate aka Ngoma Tupu or Quarry, in Theta Ward of Juja Constituency, Kiambu County, is being given a raw deal as it lacks basic amenities such as water supply, laments Munene Botshelo. “There are no roads to speak of despite its proximity to both the Northern Bypass and Thika Superhighway. Electricity is unreliable, hence insecurity.” His contact is [email protected]

***

CBC tutors • The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) should recruit more tutors to curb the shortage the CBC faces, says Job Telewa. “The new curriculum has created the need for more facilities and teachers. Many schools are experiencing shortages since the TSC has not recruited enough teachers in some regions. The issue should be keenly and urgently addressed.” His contact [email protected]