Employ 'school model' in selecting new IEBC team

Election referee • The most important qualities in an electoral commissioner are “being professional and ethical”, remarks Michael Kinuthia. Choosing a team for the IEBC, he adds, should be easy. “Let whoever is hiring use the school model. If a class is electing a prefect, it will first identify an unbiased ‘referee’. Vote manipulation can be curbed by an incorruptible team.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Justice • Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, W. Kimariech notes, has stated that the previous administration had stripped him of his wealth, claiming that he would have been jailed for 50 years had Azimio won the poll. He poses: “Is the jailing of convicts the work of the government in power or the courts? And is this why many high-profile cases are being dropped?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pollution • The National Environment Management Authority (Nema) talk on limiting motor vehicle emissions, David Kibera is sceptical about. Nema, he says, should stop populist announcements meant to make them look as if they are working hard. “They can’t even control the pollution from Mbagathi Hospital’s incinerator, three years since residents first complained.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cash is king • The introduction of cashless or digital payments is worrisome as Nigeria has encountered the problem of lack of cash in circulation, leading to protests and bank closures after customer attacks, says James Gakuo. “Why are some people, including matatu operators, insisting on the new mode of payment? Nigerians are having a physical cash crunch. Cash is king.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Own worst enemy • Is western Kenya the bastion of male chauvinism, wonders Stephen Masambu. “I may be wrong but, since Independence, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga have never had a woman elected MP, senator, governor or deputy governor, only getting the token position of Woman Rep. With women the most voters, could they be their own worst enemy?” His contact is [email protected]