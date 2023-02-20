Don’t stop qualified doctors from working abroad













Skill exports • Diaspora remittances have become a major source of foreign exchange for the country, notes Jediel Muthuri. In the government’s bid to streamline and harness this, he adds, a special section has been established in the Foreign Affairs ministry. “So, why are we, then, blocking the emigration of those qualified doctors that the government can’t employ?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Layabouts • Upcountry buses and illegal garages have taken over most of Parkroad, Nairobi, inconveniencing residents and Rescue Dada Centre for orphaned girls, says John Kamau. “Conductors idle near the centre, and are a bad influence. Complaints to Pangani Police Station have not yielded any relief, yet it’s unsafe for children. They should be removed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bad roads • Roads in Parklands, Nairobi, including Third and Fourth avenues, are in a pathetic state, moans Alnashir D. Walji. “Motorists have to negotiate their way around the potholes, which, during at peak hours, causes traffic snarl-ups. Surprisingly, nobody complains. Nairobi, as a financial hub, needs the best facilities. Aren’t taxpayers getting a raw deal?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Teething problems • A year after the crown of his molar was fixed by a dentist in Electricity House, Nairobi, Willis Aguko says, it “just came off by itself”. He complained and was given an appointment more than a month later. “It’s sad that they still insist that I either chewed something hard or broke the tooth. They charged Sh6,000 for consultation and a scan. Is this right?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Room for error • The most misspelt English word by the roadsides at trading centres and townships across the country is ‘accommodation”, notes Jim Okwako. He always feels irritated to see the word announcing the availability of lodgings with one ‘m’ missing. “The misspelt word pops up on signposts and also on the buildings that provide that hospitality service. How come the owners can’t correct this?”