Don’t block students from registering for national exams

Skills • Universities should review their programmes to be able to fully equip their graduates with the knowledge and skills to apply in their careers, says Mohammed Ismail. “Those studying journalism, for example, should be taught how to operate effectively. It’s unfortunate to see some teaching courses that do not help the students at all.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Fees • Denying students a chance to register for national exams over fee balances is unacceptable and Nellie Ashers-Wasonga wonders if it’s really legal. She knows of a boy in Siaya County who was blocked from enrolling for exams for two years. “There is also a girl who had to repeat Form Three and could end up being in secondary school for six years.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Belonging • Organisations should strive to create an enabling environment for employees to become more productive, says Francy Muhonja. “Improving the welfare in the workplace will enable them to retain some of the most-talented staff. They should create a more flexible working environment to make workers have a feeling of belonging to that organisation.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Religion • While he has nothing against people worshipping in whichever way they choose, Ayub Rays Osinde detests the “holier-than-thou” attitude. Says he: “Some of us go overboard and find ourselves in the quagmire of a myriad of calamities. No wonder, the late renowned theologian, Prof John Mbiti, once denounced Africans as ‘being notoriously religious’.” His contact [email protected]

***

Uniform • On the police uniform saga that been the subject of national discussion for several years, Mwangi Wanjohi has misgivings. Says he: “There must be another side to this new police uniform hype. It can’t be that every successive government wants to make police look smarter. The next one might even kit them with flowery attire for good measure.” His contact is [email protected]