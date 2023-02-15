Natembeya right on "cattle rustling meat" consumed in Nairobi, Nakuru

Bandit country • Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya is right that most of the meat consumed in Nakuru and Nairobi comes from the commercial cattle rustling bandits fuelling insecurity, says Taabu Tele. “A token KDF deployment won’t do. President William Ruto must act to end this menace that has crippled North Rift’s economy and turned the area into a war zone.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Oversight • The Opposition seems only interested in gaining power rather than watching what the government is doing wrongly, says Mohammed Fazal Hussein. “We’re facing hyperinflation, weak shilling, economic hardships, famine and drought. Why can’t they focus on these? In the US, the loser concedes defeat, no matter how close an election.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Political greed • Judging from the shifting alliances of politicians, Evans Macharia Mwangi is convinced “it will take more than 100 years for our democracy to mature”. Says he: “You belong to the Opposition but pledge allegiance to the ruling party in the name of ‘development for my people’.” The government, he declares, must serve all Kenyans as they pay taxes. His contact is [email protected]

***

Pothole capital • Roads in Kahawa West Estate, on Nairobi’s northern outskirts, are in a deplorable state “despite residents paying hefty taxes to both the local and national governments”, moans Mwangi wa Karuga. “Cars hardly last a week without breaking vital parts due to the pounding from deep potholes on the roads, costing a lot in repairs. Please fix the roads.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Spurned coin • The Sh1 coin, though legal tender, faces rejection, hampering its circulation, notes David Omollo. He doesn’t understand why the government wastes funds on minting a coin nobody wants. “The rejection is already being felt, as this has led to sharp price increases as some traders round up the amounts to the nearest figure.” His contact is [email protected].