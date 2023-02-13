Don’t ignore bright and needy students

Desperation • As Form Ones continue to report to their schools for admission, it’s disheartening to see the many cases of desperate but bright needy students who scored impressive marks in the 2022 KCPE exam, says F. Mukembu. “These children should not be ignored. It’s high time the Ministry of Education intervened. Day secondary schools can come in handy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Defection • Would somebody, please, remind the politicians that the “elections are over and Kenyans have moved on?” pleads Carey Yiembe. “Vilifying one another and wooing others to defect from one party or coalition to another isn’t the way to go. In leading democracies, defections or party-hopping are rare. The government and opposition should play their roles effectively.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Coin baggage • The Kenya shilling coin has become worthless and is “a big burden to carry in our pockets”, remarks Patrick Ikaale, disappointed that the supermarkets still indicate their prices in coins—such as 30 cents or 75 cents. “Can they be informed that the coins are an unnecessary baggage so that they consider rounding of the figures in their prices?” His contact [email protected]

***

Garbage menace • The residents of First Parklands Avenue, just after the Masari Road junction, are suffering the brunt of the senseless dumping of garbage into the Nairobi River, says Neha Gudhka. “Unfortunately, the river is never cleaned up and now smells really badly. We request the city county leadership to kindly and urgently do something about it.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Electric bus • Nothing has lately excited Jotham Ndung’u as much as spotting a few electric buses in Nairobi’s city centre and some suburbs. He’s been asking himself whether the end is approaching for the diesel-powered commuter buses. “Could this be a fad or will the electric buses finally peacefully coexist with matatus in the chaotic sector?” His contact is [email protected]