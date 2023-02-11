Supplementing Hustler Fund with billions "illegal"

Business • Quickly supplementing the Hustler Fund with a whopping Sh12 billion, and yet it wasn’t in the original 2022/2023 national Budget, Stephen Masambu says, “is an illegality”. He poses: “Is the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration now doing business with the citizens when it should be providing them with basic services? Where do the profits from the lending go?” His contact [email protected]

***

Fees lie • Parents are having sleepless nights over raising fees for their children as schools have just reopened, says Tarzan Ikama. “During the last election campaigns, politicians promised that education would be free from primary school to university. Were they just lying to voters? Former President Mwai Kibaki promised free primary school education and he delivered.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Security • Kenya never ceases to amaze, says Jean-Paul Awuor, in response to the news that a senior police officer was abducted by a gang of criminals and his gun seized by one of the outlaws. “If a policeman can be kidnapped by goons, what about an ordinary unarmed civilian?” poses the puzzled Addis Ababa-based Kenyan, monitoring the developments back home. His contact is [email protected]

***



Free power • South Coast resident Pauline McKenzie says her electricity meter at Kivulini in Diani has not been read in the past two months. On enquiring from neighbours, they confirmed theirs are regularly read. “I’ve contacted Kenya Power’s Ukunda office but there has been no response, as usual. Does this mean that I have free electricity?” Her meter is No. 14057901 and her contact, [email protected]

***

Beer logic • Alcoholism, George Forest claims, is a big problem that has its origin in religion. “Even professed atheists don’t have the tipple problem like some Christians. And Islam laughs at the Christian mess, of course. The real culprit is the person who preached that it’s good to drink a bit as long as you don’t misbehave as if the bottle understands logic.” His contact is [email protected]