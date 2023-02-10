Constitution drafters erred on contentious tax issue

Anomaly • Taxation should be carefully handled, says Ruth Gituma, surprised that the drafters of the 2010 Constitution did not anticipate the contentious issue of exemptions. “Did the Narc Government, which was economically driven, not see these anomalies? Kenyans are among the most taxed people. Kenya Revenue Authority should address and give direction on this.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Professionalism • The medics, who carried out a delicate 15-hour operation at the Kenyatta National Hospital in Nairobi to separate conjoined twins born in Bungoma four months ago, deserve kudos, says Charles Wakaba Kamanga. “Unlike politicians, who gloat over what they’re supposed to do, the doctors didn’t boast about the feat. I wish others could have such professionalism.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Wastage • Travelling to Nairobi recently from his base in Nakuru Town through Kiambu County, Alpha Kennedy Sanya says he noted beside the immense heat and dust on the roads, the “mulika mwizi (flood)” lights were on during the day, which is a big waste. “Could they be enjoying waivers on their electricity bills or there is illegal tapping of power?” he wonders. His contact is [email protected]

***

Drought • For the people of Meru County, who have always fed themselves, the last four years have been terrible because of the failure of rain-fed farming, says Jediel Muthuri. “The worst thing is having to pay and feed workers and end up producing zero. We need to sink boreholes. Over to you, Water, Sanitation and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Energy • Tapping solar power is the solution to the energy crisis, says Newton Tonui. “Energy stakeholders should invest in solar farms, as vast pieces of land remain unutilised across the country. Harnessing this natural resource is potentially viable, as reliance on imported fossil fuels puts the country at the mercy of international dealers, and isn’t viable in the long run.” His contact is [email protected]