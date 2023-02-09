Tax campaign zeal should be emulated in graft war

War on graft • Keenly following President William Ruto’s campaign to get more eligible Kenyans to pay their taxes to enable the government to meets its obligations, Innocent G. Ogaga wants to see the same zeal in the fight against corruption. “Remember, Kenyans are watching as the government goes after those who are not paying their taxes. Talk and fight corruption.” His contact is [email protected]

Out of sight • After being sworn into office over three months ago, most of the Cabinet secretaries have not been seen in public promoting government policies or launching projects, says Thomas Yebei. “There is a deafening silence. Are they really working or still familiarising themselves with their ministries? They should come out of their offices and engage with the citizens.” His contact is [email protected]

Litter barons • Imposing hefty taxes on the people found littering Nairobi streets will amount to killing two birds with one stone, says Diana D’Souza. The strident campaigner for order in the running of the capital city adds: “The authorities should this way keep the city clean and, in the process, also earn the county government some revenue for its public coffers.” Her contact is [email protected]

Milestone • The newly opened Garissa Cancer Centre is a “big milestone for the people of northern Kenya and a huge indicator of the wonders that devolution can do in the region’s progress”, says Nassir Daud. “Governor Nathif Jama’s healthcare project should be emulated by all the other 46 county bosses as cancer is a very costly scourge to treat.” His contact [email protected]

Cleanup • There is a new dawn for Wajir County, thanks to a cleanup campaign in its headquarters, says Ahmed Somow Ahmed. He is happy to see county workers collecting garbage in the town and ferrying it away in trucks. “The bushes that had been hideouts for muggers and also for open defecation have been cleared. The town is cleaner and the people healthier.” His contact is [email protected]