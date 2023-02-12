State should standardise school uniforms

Uniform rip-off • At the beginning of every academic year, Evans Macharia Mwangi notes, parents always complain about the high cost of school uniforms. “Why can’t the government standardise uniforms for all schools? Politicians should not bury their head in the sand on this issue. Why should school trousers cost Sh1,750? That’s the price of official trousers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Number plate query • With the impending new vehicle number plates, Ruth Gituma notes, one is required to return the old ones to get the new set and that raises some pertinent questions. She poses: “Where and how will the old number plates be stored or destroyed to deter criminals from using them? And what impact will their disposal have on the environment?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Late praise • It’s really a pity that one becomes a saint after he or she has died, says Henry Ruhiu, wading into the raging debate on the praise lavished on former Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha, who passed on recently. “Prof Magoha could have been showered with the accolades when he was alive but he was not, and that’s the norm all over.” His contact is henryruhiu56[email protected]

***

Exit • The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) should make roads safer and ease traffic flow, says Moses Kariri. “Whenever an accident occurs between Githurai 45 and Roysambu, people get stuck in traffic jams for hours. There is a need for a passage at the footbridge near the police station, to provide an exit into the service lane to Nairobi and Thika.” His contact is [email protected]

***