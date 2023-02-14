New NSSF monthly contributions are too high

NSSF equity • Promoting NSSF savings, as advocated by President William Ruto, is commendable but the 10-fold monthly contributions for private and public sector employees are too high, says Job Kiniale. The authorities, he pleads, should consider basing the contributions on earnings instead of a blanket figure. “It should be done in tiers, depending on salaries.” His contact is [email protected]

Banditry • The perennial killing and maiming of law-abiding Kenyans in the North Rift by bandits must stop, says Chris Kiriba. “No true Kenyan can so blatantly spray their fellow citizens with bullets as these merciless merchants of death are doing. The Kenya Defence Forces should be deployed to stop these callous aggressors. An eye for an eye is a fair game here.” His contact is [email protected]

Inciters • Politicians “will do anything, using any means”, to gain their way and remain relevant, says Joe Ngige Mungai. “They will shamelessly address you from the rooftops of their limousines and, after inciting the public, speed off to the nearest hotel. Don’t allow politicians to burn our country. As we don’t have another Kenya, we must guard this one jealously.” His contact is [email protected]

Service delivery • With the election petition dismissed, Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has no excuse for not delivering, says Dave Tumbula. “He has started by clearing kiosks and other structures on the roadsides for the widening of the highway and other roads.” Dave is also happy that petitioner John Sakwa Bunyasi can comfortably pay the costs, having just landed a government job.

Life cycle • Flowers were on display on Valentine’s Day, February 14, for the lovers’ day celebration, just as they are on the days of funerals, notes university don X. N. Iraki. “Is this a contradiction or an affirmation of the great cycle of life? With the current drought, including in our pockets, it seems love will remain a matter of the heart without a public display.” His contact is [email protected]