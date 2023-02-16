Bandits don't deserve ultimatum on weapons surrender

Warning shot • The armed bandits wreaking havoc by slaughtering their fellow Kenyans in the northern regions don’t deserve an ultimatum to surrender illegal weapons, says Fred Njuki. “What’s the rationale of doing so when they have been on a looting and killing spree? Let the KDF end the madness once and for all. No other person should be killed by these marauding gangs.” His contact is [email protected]

Repugnant practices • Just like female genital mutilation (FGM), cattle rustling must be stopped, says Muriithi King’au. Both so-called traditional cultural practices, he adds, are repugnant and an affront to modern society and needlessly inflict unbearable pain on individuals and their families and communities and must, therefore, be stamped out. His contact [email protected]

Church vs State • The Church shouldn’t be directly involved in national politics, says Francis Njuguna, begging to differ with the approach taken by President William Ruto. “I find this rather strange as the Church must keep off to perform its pastoral duties effectively.” He cites founding President Mzee Jomo Kenyatta’s view that the Church is the conscience of the nation. His contact is [email protected]

Poor service • Zuku’s customer James Gakuo accuses the internet service producer of shortchanging him and other residents of Lang’ata, Nairobi. He wonders why Zuku cannot make an effort to sort out its internet service shortcomings. “Since it’s a paid service, this is unacceptable.” James hopes the Communications Commission of Kenya will intervene. His contact is [email protected]

Hunger • As drought persists, especially in the north, famine is ravaging the residents, says Beatrice Mbete. She would like to see the government step up efforts to fight the problem by providing food and water to the local communities. “This is how to prevent the children from dropping out of school if their stomachs remain empty.” Her contact is [email protected]