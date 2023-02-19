Kenyans need technology to fight drought, not prayers

Prayers for rain • Prayers to God over the current severe drought that has caused untold hunger and starvation are okay but much more is needed, says Antony Karimi. “Our leaders have been organising these prayers, seeking some divine intervention. God did not give Israel enough rain but the brains to overcome this adversity through technology. This is what we need.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Cut off • Safaricom’s network in Garden Estate/Thome, especially the Castle Garden Hotel area on the northwestern outskirts of Nairobi, is quite poor, says a spokesman of Komu & Kamenju Advocates. “We’ve reported the matter but suspect it’s not seen as a priority. For a business that relies heavily on communication, we’re suffering as clients can’t easily reach us.” Their contact is komukamenjuadvoca[email protected]

***

Behind bars • The “repugnant, retrogressive and degrading colonial wire mesh used to separate prisoners from visiting relatives should be removed”, pleads Mwangi wa Karuga. “It’s assumed that prisoners are dangerous animals that should be caged to avoid harm to visitors. Prisoners are just human beings like everyone else and their dignity should be respected.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Coin game • Supermarkets play hide and seek with the Sh1 coin by not rounding off the amounts when pricing their items, claims Wilberforce Kimariech. “Prices like Sh99, Sh142 and so on are displayed on the shelves but when you pay cash to the tellers they gladly hand you change but strategically placed is a coin box. Let’s make Sh10 the lowest denomination.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Bland brands • Ebenezer, the Hebrew word for “stone of help”, is one of the most popular names for small businesses, including public transport’s matatu sub-sector, notes Jim Webo. While he has nothing against the deep biblical name, Jim dislikes the copy-cat tendency. “Is it that the new owners will have heard of a successful Ebenezer and hope to emulate it or just lack of creativity?”