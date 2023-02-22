Education stakeholders have failed Kenyans on CBC

CBC debacle • The ongoing debate and setting aside of other parliamentary business on February 21 to discuss the challenges in implementing the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) “speak volumes about the ineptitude and lack of seriousness by the Education mandarins”, says Chris Kiriba. “CBC diploma-trained teachers were promised jobs which never came.” His contact is [email protected]

Recycle bin • Having eight former governors shortlisted for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions is shocking, remarks Stephen Masambu. “They include former Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero and James Ongwae of Kisii. There are also a host of past MPs and former senior government officials. Must we keep on recycling same old faces?” His contact is [email protected]

Inverted priorities • Why is Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki now focusing of some “soft issues” as the bandit menace in the north rages, wonders Kamichore Mutindira. “It’s interesting to see the zeal with which he is closing down alcohol businesses in Mount Kenya region and targeting building contractors in towns. It appears he has let the bandits have their way!” His contact is [email protected]

In the red • Public universities have accumulated debts amounting to Sh52 billion, and Evans Macharia Mwangi wonders why. He poses: “What is the actual fee charged per course? Is this standardised in all the universities? How did they accrue the billions? Is it due to poor management or over-employment? They should take a leaf from the private universities.” His contact is [email protected]

Spendthrifts • What happened to the directive to senior government officers to use the modest VW Passat car, a cost-cutting measure during former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure as Finance minister, queries Ruth Gituma. “More fuel guzzlers are allocated to parastatals and ministries, yet, in the same breath, we talk about cutting government spending!” Her contact is [email protected]