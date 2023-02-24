Revised list of CAS posts is shameful

Patronage • The revision of the list of interviewees for the Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) positions is a shameful confirmation of the lack of independence of the Public Service Commission (PSC), says Taabu Tele. “The PSC has yet again failed the test just like it did with the principal secretaries shortlist before, and this the proof that political patronage trumps competence.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Opposition • The current government must be kept on its toes just like the past ones, says Francis Njuguna, congratulating Azimio leader Raila Odinga for keeping the fire burning. “You continue to perform quite well in opposition politics. The government in office is just like former administrations. The opposition must check it. This is within the democratic dictates.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Pending bills • Contractors and suppliers working with the county and national governments are having it rough over non-payment of bills, says Stephen Muriuki. As their fortunes dwindle, their international counterparts are lucky to have water-tight agreements. “To cushion local contractors, the government should consider issuing bank guarantees for the works they contract.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Alcohol • The one-town, one-bar policy in the Mt Kenya region pronounced by Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua “ignores the demand side of alcoholism”, remarks university don XN Iraki. He adds: “The number of drinkers will remain the same, raising the price of alcohol and making it more lucrative. Remember the Prohibition in the United States in the 1920s?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Education • While the country is reeling under unemployment, many teachers remain unemployed, says Kennedy Ambundo. “Why should we complain of unemployment when our children have no teachers? Has teaching become an unwanted profession? I hope the Presidential Working Party on Education Reform gives lasting solutions to the ailing education sector.” His contact is [email protected]