Ruto, Gachagua should speak with one voice

Discord • President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua “seem to be reading from different scripts” on a vital issue, moans Evans Macharia.

“The President says the government will not discriminate against some people on development, which is okay. The DP, on the other hand, is talking of ‘shareholders’. They should speak with one voice.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Polygamy • Deputy President Gachagua has taken on the responsibility of promoting bigger families in the Mt Kenya region while blaming Western culture for his having “only” two children, notes Taabu Tele.

“He should go a step further in promoting African culture by becoming a polygamist and lead from the front and example by siring more children.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Defaulter • Some politicians are a disgrace—like this one Polycarp Nyonje doesn’t name but whom he says has refused to repay his sacco loan, leaving the burden to his hapless guarantors.

He took the loan in 2017 and has since, Polycarp claims, ignored their calls and text messages.

“He should clear the loan so that we get back our hard-earned money,” he pleads.

His contact is [email protected].

***

Fair play • When some land dealers formed an association, Simon Kariri thought it was a good idea that would benefit them and investors.

What is disturbing, though, is their media campaign advising prospectors not to buy land from non-members.

“This is ill-advised, illegal and against the rules of free and fair competition. All shouldn’t be forced into one association.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Bad MPs • There were times, Joe Ngige Mungai says, when Kenyan voters sent the very best to Parliament, but “not anymore!”

The country, he adds, has ended up electing some “very dishonourable MPs”. He still remembers a report about a lawmaker who turned up at a public meeting very drunk.

“Can the political parties save us the agony of this shame?”

His contact is [email protected].



