Public holidays should be moved to either Friday or Monday

Holidays • Why do we slow down the economy by having public holidays on Tuesdays, Wednesdays or Thursdays? asks university don XN Iraki.

“Such holidays should be shifted to either Friday or Monday to reduce economic disruption and give the workers a real holiday of three days back to back. It makes a lot of economic and emotional sense. Why not try it?”

***

Shipping line • Kenya “can increase its soft power, global standing and influence by having its own shipping line”, says Brian Maitai, inspired by the teaching of great Pan-Africanist Marcus Harvey.

“From Mombasa, ships can transport people, cargo, culture and business opportunities to Madagascar and as far as Guam. That is how India and China have achieved global prominence.”

***

New law • The “proposed law on a Cattle Rustling Compensation Fund is misguided”, says W. Kimariech.

The menace, he adds, should be eliminated using security measures rather than raising its status and promoting an illicit industry.

“The country should stop creating more eating troughs and only compensate owners for animals dying of drought and floods!”

***

Danger • Children crossing Lake Baringo by boat to and from school has fascinated and also terribly worried Terry Ruth.

Says she: “In the quest for knowledge, you can just imagine the risk the parents and their children take daily to get to and from school. It’s just horrifying that a crocodile could have taken their lives. May the Lord enable them to scale the education ladder!”

***

Meantal health • Many young people are taking their own lives due to mental challenges on college campuses, says Sharon Jebet. Suicides, she adds, have occurred even in the top universities.”

Some organisations working on the campaign to curb mental illnesses, she adds, have called for all affected people to access mental health treatment before it’s too late?”

