Government should revive ailing public firms

Industries • Kenyans should join hands to fight corruption and rebuild ailing public firms, including sugarmillers like Mumias, Nzoia and Chemelil, says Dismas Kipsongok. “This is how to restore economic stability, and not the questionable privatisation. Kenyans deserve better. Corrupt officials must be held accountable. Let’s rebuild industries to create opportunities for all.” His contact is [email protected].

Blockade • A high-rise commercial building is coming up at the intersection of Langata Road and Raila Odinga Way near T-Mall, in Nairobi, David Jasondu reports. He’s disturbed that for an entry to the building, a slip road is being built, which has accident risk and gridlock potential. “Governor Johnson Sakaja and KeNHA should stop this project.” His contact is [email protected].

Lighting • Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has done nothing about the security floodlights mast at Mama Ngina Vocational Centre, Ndumberi, that Peter John complained had only two out of nine bulbs working. “Please, let him know that we’re still in darkness. A township that used to be well lit now looks like a shanty village. We’re tired of being mugged.” His contact is [email protected].

Exam phobia • As the KCPE and KCSE exams approach, candidates need motivation more than ever, says F. Mukembu. “Many have butterflies in the stomach due to exam phobia. Teachers should give moral support, encouragement and guidance to instil courage in them. This calls for devotion and commitment by all. Let’s join hands and support the young learners.” His contact is [email protected].

School meals • Children who “are not hungry are happier and likely to get more engaged in their learning”, says Raphael Obonyo. This, he explains, is precisely why the scheme to give schoolchildren meals should be encouraged and supported. “It makes a lot of sense to call for the expansion of the free and healthy school lunch programme throughout the country.” His contact [email protected].