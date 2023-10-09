How is Ruto planning to lower cost of living?

Cost of living • While the government is busy increasing taxes, Mark Ejakait laments, the Kenya shilling continues to weaken. He adds: “Life is already very difficult for a majority of the people, with the El-Nino rains and floods coming. How prepared are we as a nation? How does President William Ruto’s administration plan to help the people to get out of this mess?” His contact is [email protected].

***

Debt register • Declaring from the outset that she’s no finance guru, Ruth Gituma is concerned about the state of the nation debate. “There has been debate on the public debt, and I think something is not right. I’ve heard the Controller of Budget and the Auditor-General confirm that there’s no financial statement on the current position! Who keeps these vital records?” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Blackout • Tired of frequent power blackouts and low voltage at Komarock Sector 3B in Nairobi’s Eastlands is Nyasio Samo, who now wants a lasting solution to it. He’s upset that the electricity supply has been on and off for days. “For how long are we going to be subjected to this? Why not just switch us off until you figure out the mess?” His account is No. 04225786062 and his contact [email protected].

***

River clean-up • Many months since the government established the Nairobi River Commission, Jotham Ndung’u is disturbed that there isn’t any indication that anything is happening. “I hope they will double their efforts to clean up and help to reclaim Nairobi’s rivers. I look forward to one day seeing fish swimming in these rivers. My dream is valid.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Fright • One of the most spine-chilling episodes in his life, Mwangi wa Karuga recalls, was being asked by a tour guide at Mamba Village Animal Park, Nyali, in the tourist resort city of Mombasa, to coil a gigantic snake around his neck. “He had just removed it from its enclosure and done so before asking us to try it out. It took me four days to recover.” His contact is [email protected].