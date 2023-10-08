Murkomen, help Kenyans get their smart driving licences without delay

NTSA sloth • Would Transport CS Kipchumba Murkomen take a leaf from his Interior colleague Kithure Kindiki’s crackdown on the Immigration Department’s passport racket and ensure Kenyans get their smart driving licences without delay, pleads Evans Macharia Mwangi.

“It takes countless visits to the NTSA. This expensive document should be issued for 10 years.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Predators • Politicians “are brutal predators”, says Joe Ngige Mungai.

“We keep talking about the skyrocketing cost of living and, during the day, politicians only shed crocodile tears. At night, they will feast on you. Their ongoing bilateral talks are about creating more political seats and not a solution to our problems. They dangle a carrot and the gullible will sing the predators’ song!”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Hot air • Isn’t attempting to bribe an economic crime? Wonders Shukri Osman, in response to DP Rigathi Gachagua’s claim about coffee ‘cartels’.

“Cartels are not invisible. Whoever tried to bribe him is a person, not a robot. Why didn’t he report the matter to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission? Either name and shame the individuals or this is just hot air.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Cyberknife • The cyberknife treatment of cancer in Kenya, he second that is available in Africa after Egypt, is good news, says Chris Kiriba.

“It’s proof that it’s not all doom and gloom in Kenya as some positive things are happening. The NHIF will cover the cost of treatment. Outward travel for treatment will decrease while inward medical tourism will increase.”

His contact is [email protected].

***

Signage • Driving in Tanzania, James Mamadi reports, one comes across neat signposts indicating the name of the road, present location and distance to your destination.

You will also see warning, informatory and mandatory signs.

“In Kenya, the most common road sign is the speed limit (50), for obvious reasons. Save lives by erecting road signs, not bumps.”

His contact is [email protected].