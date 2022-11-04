Proposal to allow KenGen sell electricity to consumers not the solution to high power costs

Power supply • A proposal by senators to allow KenGen to sell electricity directly to consumers will not solve the problem of the high cost of power, says Paul Kimemia. “Both KenGen and Kenya Power were created in order to improve services. The only solution is to merge the two parastatals or scrap one and license private firms to compete with it.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Counterfeits • Advances in technology have made it easy for unscrupulous individuals to manufacture substandard goods which unsuspecting customers buy, says F. Mukembu. “Some food items, including sugar, milk, and cooking oil, pose a threat to human health. This explains the rising cases of food poisoning. The Kenya Bureau of Statistics should stamp out vice.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Impunity • The biggest nightmare on the roads today is the boda boda (motorbike taxi) menace, says Tom Mwiraria. “A rider will appear like a thunderbolt from the bush and join the highway on the wrong side and zigzag, forcing a motorist to break instantly. After the close shave, he will hurl insults at your mother. This impunity should be tamed.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Trees • The private developers, Mwangi Karuga appeals, should plant trees in their compounds. “Failure to do this results in a hot, dusty and ugly environment. People need a cool atmosphere that can only be provided by trees. We eat mangoes and oranges and thoughtlessly discard the seeds instead of planting them to blossom into more fruits and trees.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Award • Urgently needed, Richard Kihara says, is a national tree-planting award in a campaign to boost reforestation. “Just show proof of well-tended tree seedlings on your farm and claim the prize. An even better prize should be given to the chiefs for the number of trees planted in their locations. That is the way to lead us to plant millions of trees.” His contact is [email protected]