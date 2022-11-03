Kenya shouldn't send another huge delegation to Climate Change Conference

Huge delegation • As President William Ruto prepares to lead the Kenyan delegation to the UN Climate Change Conference, COP27, in Egypt, John Mukiri hopes it will not been another wasteful venture. “They should not replicate the COP26 delegation to Glasgow, where Kenya had the highest number of representatives, at 330! China had only about 30 delegates.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Water woes • While Kenya Power alerted consumers about the electricity outage in most parts of the country on Wednesday, Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has said nothing about a water shortage at Gigiri for four weeks, moans Shainaz Khan. “They don’t even pick up our calls. Buying water is very expensive! Governor Johnson Sakaja, please, look into this! His contact is [email protected]

***

Reversal • On September 1, Richard Kimamo says, he mistakenly bought Kenya Power tokens three times for his shop. He informed the utility and technicians were sent to reverse the tokens. “They didn’t, but the company has refused to refund my Sh12,000 despite making numerous visits to their office. I just get tossed from one place to another by unfriendly staff.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sick hospitals • Saddened by the incidence of negligence in the public hospitals and health centres, Godfrey Kanyagia wishes health, a function devolved to the counties, could be returned to the national government. “It’s sickening to hear about what is happening in public health institutions. The cases of gross negligence and unethical malpractices are rampant.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Names • There is an uncanny similarity between some Kenyan and Japanese names, notes James King’au. “It’s been fascinating to learn that the Japanese name people after items and places. Kihara, Kamura and Murage are also common Kikuyu names. A Luo name shared by Japanese is Akira. Can anthropologists tell us whether there is any link or it’s just a coincidence?” His contact is [email protected]