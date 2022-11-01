State must step up fight against hunger

Hunger • The government should step up the fight against the starvation affecting almost four million Kenyans, including schoolchildren, especially in the arid and semi-arid regions, says Beatrice Mbete. “Schools have been experiencing increasing absenteeism among the learners. This is the national examination season, with the Form Four tests having just started.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Waning tourism • Five-star hotels the InterContinental and once-towering Hilton both gave Nairobi a cosmopolitan outlook for years, says Alnashir D. Walji. He wonders whether their exit is the confirmation that tourism is on the wane. “International tourists and business executives have always enjoyed staying at these posh hotels. Revive the economy.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Dark town • The Mukuyu-Maragi road in Murang’a Town, Duncan Gachui says, is one of the busiest, especially for pedestrians in the evenings. However, for several months, the streetlights have not been functioning. “But rather strangely, most of the time you will find the lights on during the day. Can the town’s authorities do something about this?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Teetotallers • A fan of Malta energy drink that Kenya Breweries Limited stopped making some time ago, Carey Yiembe misses it and has never given up on his favourite non-alcoholic drink. “What happened, and is there any possibility of reviving its production, or was it not economical as their sin products? Who will come to the rescue of the teetotallers?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Cabinet of suspects • French military leader Napoleon once said that in politics “absurdity is not a handicap”, says Brian Maitai. “With the appointment of a CS with 35 court cases and another facing a murder charge, the hypothesis is proven. Instead of raging at the injustice, we should applaud the Solomonic/Napoleonic wisdom of the vetting committee and remorseless pragmatism.” His contact is [email protected].