Ruto Cabinet must get down to work

Promises • The Cabinet secretaries who have just been vetted and sworn in should get down to work and face the reality of having to fulfil President William Ruto’s election campaign pledges, says Muriithi King’au. “They had better realise that the shoe is now on the other foot. The promises must be translated to action to turn the country into the Promised Land.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Roots • New UK Premier Rishi Sunak, who succeeded Liz Truss, has joined ex-US President Barack Obama as a leader of a great power with a Kenyan connection, says university don X. N. Iraki. “Rishi’s father was born in Kenya, which is becoming prolific in exporting leaders to other countries. It’s something we should be proud of. How about importing leaders too?” His contact is [email protected]

***

DCI task • One of the urgent tasks Nakuru resident Wambui Mugweru hopes is on new Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) boss Amin Mohamed Ibrahim’s in-tray is the saga of the 920 missing tea farmers’ title deeds. “They were seized by DCI officers from KTDA offices in April last year. “The documents should be returned to the rightful owners.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Cash for babies • Politicians telling women in their communities to have more children to boost voter numbers “should lead by example”, says Nicholas Murithi. “Some have gone a notch higher to even give cash incentives. I’m not against the idea but not all can afford to raise the many children. Some of the politicians have only two. Why can’t they also have more?” His contact is [email protected]

***

Congolese tunes • In the two Congos, Nixon Wandabi notes, “rhumba music is sweet and the same”. Both cities, Kinshasa and Brazzaville, he adds, sit on River Congo, about 30 kilometres apart. “Colonised by Belgium and France, respectively, Lingala and French are the lingua francas. In eastern DRC, Kiswahili is spoken widely. The music is identical.” His contact is [email protected].