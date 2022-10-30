Governor Sakaja’s rejection of a Sh500 million budget for official residences is PR

Fee defiance • Despite the government disowning a fee increase by public universities, they have gone ahead and effected it, reports Mary Mkamburi. “They first increased fees for the first-year students and have now threatened to lock out those who will not pay their fees on time. Why do these vice-chancellors not comply with government directives?” Here contact is [email protected]

***

Disorder capital • Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s recent rejection of a Sh500 million budget for official residences is, to H. Njeru, nothing but PR. Says he: “We have a totally disorderly city. In Nairobi West, bars and motor vehicles have taken over all the walkways, flyovers are unlit and never cleaned and the CBD east of Moi Avenue has been taken over by hawkers.” His contact is [email protected]

***

Sunk insurer • Opiyo Oduwo is crying out for urgent help: “Can the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) help me to get a refund of the premiums I paid to Resolution Insurance Company Limited, which was put under receivership early this year? What is the fate of those of us who had policies with the company?” His membership number was 1128918 and his contact [email protected]

***

‘10 Dieting’ • With the triple heritage—Punjab, Kenya, England—of new UK Premier Rishi Sunak, Saleem Malik feels, it would be most appropriate to add some colour to the menu at 10 Downing Street to meet the culinary tastes of the ‘Man of Colour’. “How about chicken tikka, biryani, dosa, ugali, sukuma wiki, et cetera? The Yorkshire pudding can remain.” His contact is saleem.[email protected]

***

Prayer request • The failure of the rains for four consecutive seasons has spawned a deadly crisis in the vast remote arid and semi-arid regions and other areas with four million Kenyans staring at death from starvation, notes Jim Webo. “I wish the pastors being feted for praying for Kenya Kwanza Alliance’s victory in the August 9 elections could donate their gifts to the campaign to fight hunger.