Gachagua's idea of growing crops in forests dangerous

Deforestation •Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s suggestion that farmers be allowed to grow crops in forests to boost food production sounds like a good idea but it’s fraught with danger, warns Elvis Masika Nyongesa. “Deforestation must be stopped. It’s one of the things ruining our natural forests. “Let’s protect the green belt to boost rainfall.” His contact is [email protected]

Bad road • The Ngong Town-Kibiku highway in Kajiado County is in a deplorable state and could very soon turn into a dirt road, moans Dennis Mwangi Kanyi. The road, he adds, is full of huge potholes and “yet every five years, Kibiku Location residents wake up very early to vote for their leaders”. He urges the national and county governments to refurbish the road. His contact is [email protected]

Walkways • The walkways adjacent to the University Way/Uhuru Highway roundabout have been in a deplorable state since the construction of the Nairobi Expressway, says Mark Otieno. Suffering the brunt of this, he adds, are pedestrians, who, whenever it rains, are forced to compete for space with motor vehicles along the two roads. “The city county should fix it.” His contact is [email protected]

Pay delay • Almost three months since the August 9 general election, the IEBC is yet to pay polling clerks, deputy presiding officers and presiding officers in Ndaragwa Constituency their dues, reports Solomon Matu. “Whenever we follow up on our payments, the IEBC managers simply do not pick up our phone calls. They should, please, pay us for the work we did.” His contact is [email protected]

