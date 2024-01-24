Principals must stop using BOM teachers as cash cows

Teachers • A cash cow for crooked public school head teachers is the employment by boards of management of teachers to ease staffing shortages, says Joseph Macharia. “When the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) posts more teachers, the BoM ones are quietly laid off while parents continue to pay though they are not directly involved in staff recruitment.” His contact [email protected].

***

Food• As the country strives to ensure food sufficiency, F. Mukembu says reviving cereals stores, commonly known as silos, is a must. “Many silos have collapsed and yet this season, farmers are expecting bumper harvests after the government supplied them with subsidised fertilisers. With the silos, we will definitely beat the food shortages once and for all.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Electricity • Kenya Power’s electricity token purchase system has been quite frustrating in recent days. Though the power utility remains silent about the issue, Peter John wants a confirmation that the pay bill, No 888880, can still be relied upon. Says he: “I paid for Sh100 tokens on January 22, but for many hours, they were not sent to my telephone, 0712665207.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Afcon • What is Kenya doing to upgrade its own national sports stadia some three months since the country won a joint bid alongside East African Community (EAC) neighbours Tanzania and Uganda to host the next Afcon tournament in 2027? asks Jotham Ndung’u. “It will be amazing to have world-class facilities to nurture the many talents the country has.” His contact is [email protected].

***