Let Kenyans make noise until Supreme Court rescinds Ahmednassir Abdullahi ban

Defamation • Kenyans should make noise until the Supreme Court rescinds its ban on Senior Counsel Ahmednassir Abdullahi, says Sam Ogolla. “No judge should be allowed to choose who appears before them, because justice is blind. What he has said about Supreme Court judges amounts to mere defamation, at worst. We’ve a robust defamation law, which can be used.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Violence • Empowering women through the provision of sufficient resources that can boost their knowledge and enhance their skills reduces their vulnerability to sexual and gender-based (SGBV) violence, says Leonard Ochaka. “Poverty is a major factor in the SGBV and working hard to eliminate it can result in the achievement of a much greater milestone.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Hamas • There is no denying that Hamas’s attack on Israel on October 7 was a wicked deed, notes Paul Otieno. “However, the Israeli Defence Forces’ response has been nothing short of pure evil. This includes the bombardment of civilian targets in Gaza, a horrifying siege, and the deliberate desecration of graves. 1 Peter 3:9 teaches us: ‘Don’t repay evil for evil’.” His contact is [email protected].

***

Airbnb • The macabre killings of young women in the ‘Arbnb’ joints in Nairobi is quite scaring, says Ruth Gituma, disturbed about the apparent involvement by foreigners. “Have we have become so hospitable that these foreigners can just commit such heinous crimes in residential areas? Our girls should be advised to be cautious, as all that glitters is not gold!” Her contact is [email protected].

***

Afcon • The Afcon football tournament in Cote d'Ivoire “is fast and furious”, says Peter Muchai. However, he’s amused that most goalkeepers do not wear the traditional No.1 shirt, preferring those worn by outfield players. “Is this the new normal or is it that Africa never ceases to amaze? Anyway, enjoy the matches and may the best be crowned champions.” His contact is [email protected].