Executive, Judiciary must not regress back to the dark days of dictatorship

Dark days • The Executive and Judiciary are regressing back to the dark days of dictatorship, says Wamahiu Muya.

“Kenyans have disagreed with President William Ruto's threat to defy courts because it’s unconstitutional.”

The Supreme Court ban on Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi for criticising corruption shows that Judicial and Executive tyranny is back.”

***

***

Courts • Calls by President William Ruto and Chief Justice Martha Koome to discuss matters in court challenging government policies is tantamount to sub judice, says W. Kamariech.

“Any attempt to bend the law through pronouncements and dialogue to suit the government must be resisted. Let’s have judgments based strictly on the laws of the land.”

***

***

Varsities • As the new university academic year begins, Blessing Kemunto has only one request.

She would like the Higher Education Loans Board (Helb) funds released to enable especially the newly admitted students to settle down and begin preparing for their lessons.

“The students, especially those from poor families, are desperately waiting for the money.”

***

***

Mombasa • The Mombasa County government should clear the streets of the mounting hawker menace, urges Lincoln E. Oyigo.

“It’s becoming hard for pedestrians to move in town. What amazes me most is that the hawkers even sell their goods in front of shops and yet they do not pay taxes as the shopkeepers do. Where are the county order enforcement officers?”

***

Roads • A stickler for road safety, Diana D’Souza, who lives west of Nairobi's city centre in the leafy Lavington suburb, is disgusted with a motorist, who has been behaving badly on James Gichuru Road.

“The black saloon car (number withheld) is always being recklessly driven along this estate road.”

If traffic police are interested in the details, her email address is [email protected].