President Ruto should abolish CAS posts

CAS curse •President William Ruto’s administration, which has started off well, should reject the position of Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS), which the court declared illegal, says Joseph Macharia. “Just do away with it without seeking public participation. You can still reward allies without having to subject the taxpayer to an unnecessary burden.” His contact is [email protected]

***

MP bullies • That the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) “is a paper tiger isn’t in doubt”, remarks Stephen Masambu, on the MPs’ induction at Safari Park Hotel, Nairobi. “The SRC was arm-twisted to reverse the removal of MPs’ perks. So, how independent are these commissions? The outlawed CDF could be sneaked back in another form. So help us God!” His contact is [email protected]

***

Poster pain • Almost two months after the elections, Derry Wafula moans, Nairobi and other towns are still littered with campaign posters. “I urge IEBC to ask the politicians to remove their posters. A law should be passed to compel all to pull down their posters immediately after elections.” Besides keeping the environment clean, it will ensure speedy return to normal life. His contact [email protected]

***

Smart youth • Kudos to St Paul’s University students on winning a Sh120 million prize through their Eco-Bana Ltd business innovation, says Daisy Auma. Their eco-friendly sanitary towels project won the 2022 Hultz Prize, in New York City. “That they hope to employ more than 2,000 people by 2024 is reassuring, meaning the youth are visionary and productive.” Her contact is [email protected]

***

Cat conundrum • Stories of strange cats are part of Mombasa folklore, with people warned not to kick them lest an old woman’s voice admonish them. Naftaly Kinuthia, however, has his own from Nairobi’s Eastlands. “You will find a well-fed cat at the counter in a kiosk watching your every move. When the owner comes, it relaxes. Are they genies to catch thieves?” His contact is [email protected]