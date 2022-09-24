MPs shouldn't allow themselves to be 'mobile ATMs'

Social protection • New National Assembly Speaker Moses Masika Wetang’ula’s assertion that “an MP is literally a mobile ATM machine is a cause for alarm”, remarks Muriithi King’au. The lawmakers, he adds, should not allow themselves to just become conduits for draining public funds. According to Muriithi, this calls for an urgent motion to set up a social protection fund. His contact [email protected]

Traffic jam • The recently erected speed bumps at Brookhouse School on Magadi Road near the Bomas of Kenya in Nairobi are to blame for the heavy traffic jams on this stretch to Ongata Rongai Township, says Henry Ruhiu. “This was not the case before. Can the concerned roads agency reduce the bumps or remove them altogether to allow free traffic flow?” His contact is [email protected]

Help • There are many needy cases among the students who qualify every year to join university, says F. Mukembu. He is, therefore, appealing to the deans of students in the institutions to compile records of all those students and give them the assistance required to complete their studies. “There are students who are forced to defer their studies and who never to return.” His contact is [email protected]

TV content • Without naming names, Carol Maina says she is disgusted by the tendency of some vernacular TV stations to air too much content in English from foreign broadcasters. “Why bombard viewers with programmes in English that are being simultaneously aired by the original stations and accessible to those interested?” It sometimes goes on for an entire day. Her contact is [email protected]

Drought • Is weather forecasting so inconsequential that the pastoralists can’t be forewarned to dispose of their livestock instead of letting them die? asks Churchill Amatha. “It happens year in and year out, as if it is taboo to slaughter the animals and preserve the meat. That animal protein is better than the dry beans given as food relief by the government and NGOs.” His contact is [email protected]