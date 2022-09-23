Employers should increase workers’ salaries

Irrigation • While the government fertiliser subsidy will enable farmers to increase production, Martin Waigwe would like to see much more. Convinced that rain-fed agriculture is no longer reliable, he would like water provided for irrigation. “The subsidy will boost food security, but we can no longer rely on rainfall, which is often not enough.” His contact is [email protected]

Salaries • Prices of basic commodities, including food, have skyrocketed over the last few years, notes Job Momanyi. “The purchasing power of workers has been eroded. However, public and private sector employers have not reviewed their workers’ pay to reflect the inflation (cost of living adjustment). The workers should be motivated to be more productive.” His contact is [email protected]

Power debt • Can Kenya Power shed some light on the issue of electricity tokens for Florence Kimani. Says she: Since September 14, I have been getting 4.15 units for every Sh100. Out of the Sh100, Sh20 is charged as debt. Can I be told how I accrued the debt as I was not being charged before.” Her meter number is 46202337500. Her contact is [email protected]

Long wait • A frustrated Agnes Muthoni would like to know from the Immigration Department just how long it takes to process a passport application. Says she: “When you call the Immigration or when you check the e-Citizen portal, it’s said to be in process. I thought we moved past this and services are now fast.” Her tracking number is 1110970439 and 1110970442. Her contact is [email protected]

Ministry • Diaspora affairs, university don XN Iraki notes, “can be easily handled by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs”. He adds: “If the diaspora needs a full ministry then one for Hustler affairs should also be in order. After all, the hustlers contribute more to our economy than the diaspora, only that theirs is never acknowledged in the national statistics.” His contact is [email protected]