Nairobians are emotionally or mentally deranged

Charade • What is the point of having the constitutional right of public participation if the people reject something and the government goes ahead and implements it? asks Evans Macharia Mwangi. “A good example is the road maintenance levy, whose increase the people opposed. The government should respect the people’s will or just stop wasting their time.” His contact is [email protected].

Shoddy work • The ugly sculptures created to celebrate the elevation of Eldoret town to city status, Mwangi Wanjohi says, remind him of a similar botched initiative by former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko. “Some shoddy things were erected on the roads and buildings. There are also many projects by other county governments that have only taken longer to be noticed.” His contact is [email protected].

Mentally ill • Almost every day on the streets of Nairobi, one can't fail to notice semi-naked or a fully naked mentally ill man or woman, remarks Brian Maitai. “Interestingly, many of the city residents find this normal or even an integral part of urban life. One can, therefore, conclude that most Nairobians are themselves either emotionally or mentally deranged.” His contact is [email protected].

Fighting for better • As the whole world focused on the Paris Olympics, where athletes competed for glory, fame and fortune, John Nyaga says, some of the youth of Kenya were demonstrating and getting killed by police in the streets just to get their leaders to listen to their grievances. “They were agitating for better education opportunities, jobs, health and a fruitful future.” His contact is [email protected].

Cabals reunite • After the Gen Z protesters threatened the status quo by getting the Finance Bill, 2024 rejected, Ruth Gituma notes, “it’s becoming increasingly clear that ordinary Kenyans are now on their own”. The cabals, she adds, have reunited in their old ways. “The Gen Z should maintain the pressure, aiming to eject all the so-called leaders in the 2027 elections or sooner.” Her contact is [email protected].